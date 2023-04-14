More than 60,000 main Ulster and KBC current accounts still open last month

Central Bank data shows about 85 per cent of KBC and Ulster Bank accounts open 16 months ago have been closed or are inactive

More than 60,000 of primary current accounts with Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland remained open at the end of last month, even after the vast majority of customers of the two exiting banks moved their business to other providers, according to the latest official figures.

The Central Bank said on Friday that 85 per cent of all household and business current accounts that were open at the begin of last year were either closed or inactive at the end of March.

Some 79,400 deposit accounts were still open, down 86 per cent from early 2022, according to the data.

However, there has been a sharp drop-off in the level of customers closing accounts and moving their daily banking since a rush of activity in February, even as Ulster Bank prepares to close its remaining branches next Friday. KBC closed most of its hubs last month, though its Grand Canal Dublin location will remain open until the end of August.

“A total of 86,298 current and deposit accounts were closed in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank in the four weeks to end-March. This represented a reduction of 57 per cent when compared with corresponding four-week period to end-February4, when there was a significant acceleration in bank initiated closures,” the regulator said.

“This brings the total number of accounts closed since the beginning of 2022 at these two banks to 986,023. Of these, 513,785 were current accounts, while the remaining 472,238 were deposit accounts.”

In total, 1,156,638 current and deposit accounts were opened across the three remaining retail banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB (PTSB) – since the beginning 2022, including business-as-usual openings.