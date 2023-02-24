Ulster Bank hikes interest level on fixed rate mortgages

Ulster Bank increased the interest level on its fixed rate mortgages, the latest lender to hike the cost of home loans as central banks push up rates around the world.

The bank, which is winding down its operation in the Republic, increased rates by between 0.4 per cent and 0.9 per cent on fixed rate products from today, it said in a statement. There is no change to variable rate mortgages, although the bank will remove its so-called loyalty variable rates from sale.

The rate increases impact “our two, four and seven-year fixed rate mortgages,” Ulster Bank’s managing director designate of personal banking Philip Duff said. “If customers have any queries our mortgage team are available for support and further information,” he added.

Under the new terms, interest on Ulster Bank’s two-year fixed rate mortgage will go up by 0.9 per cent, 0.6 per cent on four-year fixed and four-year fixed green mortgages, and 0.4 per cent on seven-year fixed home loans.

The bank will no longer offer what it calls loyalty variable rates to customers who had income mandated to an Ulster Bank current account. The firm will honour rates already offered to existing customers who have either applied for a fixed rate and are awaiting a loan offer or who have not yet completed their product switch, it said.

Ulster Bank stopped offering mortgages to customers last June, except for existing tracker and offset customers. It plans to close all its remaining branches in April as part of its plan to exit the Republic.