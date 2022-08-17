ResMed to create 70 new jobs, opens new €30m R&D centre in Dublin

Mick Farrell, ResMed chief executive, Mary Buckley, IDA executive director, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the official opening of ResMed's new technology R&D facility in Sandyford in Dublin.

San Diego-headquartered ResMed has cut the ribbon on a new €30 million research hub in Sandyford in Dublin while announcing plans to create 70 new jobs in Ireland over the next four years.

The digital health company, which manufactures medical products to combat sleep and respiratory disorders, plans to double its Ireland-based software and technology team to support innovation and technology development across the group.

The new “high-skilled, high-paying” roles include posts in mobile, AWS (Amazon Web Services), full-stack software developers and algorithm/machine learning engineers.

ResMed is a world leader in developing devices, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnoea, a chronic disease that affects an estimated 936 million people worldwide, including nearly 600,000 here.

The €30 million investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Speaking at the opening, said: “These 70 new jobs, which ResMed is creating over the next four years, alongside a commitment of €30 million investment in research and development is really welcome.”

“Ireland has become recognised globally for the talent of our workforce, especially in the area of healthcare technology and medical devices,” he said.

Mick Farrell, chief executive of ResMed, said the investment will support the continued growth of ResMed’s product portfolio to meet the needs of patients across Ireland, Europe, and the world. “It will also create new capabilities and skills within our expanding team in Ireland and support our global innovation strategy,” he said.