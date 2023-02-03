More raw chicken products recalled from supermarkets due to salmonella risk

A number of raw chicken products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) as a precautionary measure due to the possible presence of salmonella.

This recall is linked to the ongoing investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine into incidences of salmonella infection in a number of broiler flocks.

[ Several batches of raw chicken recalled from supermarkets due to possible salmonella ]

To date there have been no confirmed cases of human illness linked to the investigation. However, the FSAI is warning consumers who may have the affected products at home not to eat them.

The products being recalled include chicken breast fillets, chicken breast mini fillets, and small Irish chickens being sold in Aldi, Dunnes Stores, Lidl and Tesco.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI advised people not to eat the products and reminded consumers that raw chicken “should always be handled hygienically to prevent cross contamination with ready-to-eat food and raw chicken should never be washed.”

“Always wash your hands after handling it and always wash any utensils you’ve used to prepare it. Raw chicken should always be cooked thoroughly before eating it,” she said.

The FSAI is liaising with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in its ongoing investigation into broiler flocks and additional testing continues.

The following items are being recalled: