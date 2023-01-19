New agrifood watchdog can fine up to €10m for unfair trading practices

Minister for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: he will introduce the Second Stage debate on the Agri Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 in the Dáil. Photograph: PA

A new watchdog will have the power to fine retailers and others in the food sector up to €10 million for unfair trading practices under legislation being brought forward by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The Donegal TD will on Thursday introduce the Second Stage debate on the Agri Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 in the Dáil. The legislation will establish an independent statutory body – An Rialálaí Agraibhia or the Agri-Food Regulator – which is designed to promote transparency in the agriculture and food supply chains.

Retailers, food producers and processors and others who are found to have engaged in unfair trading practices with farmers or other suppliers will be open to fines, with the office given powers to investigate breaches like late payments to suppliers, misuse of trade secrets, commercial retaliation and unilateral contract changes

In a statement Mr McConalogue said he wanted the Bill to be progressed “without undue delay”, and hoped that the office would be a “strong advocate for our primary producers - the farmers, fishers and food producers of Ireland”, bringing further transparency.

READ MORE

The regulator will be designated as the national enforcement authority for the EU unfair trading practices directive. Cabinet approved the plan for the regulator at the end of November, and the Bill was introduced to the Dáil last month.

The establishment of the authority is a pledge in the programme for government, which commits the Coalition to setting up an office with powers to enforce the EU directive and which will have a “specific role in analysing and reporting on price and market data in Ireland”.