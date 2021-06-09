Dublin slumps in list of best cities due to pandemic

Dublin is one of the biggest movers downwards in a new ranking of the best cities to live in, falling 22 places over the last year due to the Covid crisis.

The Irish capital is ranked as the fifth biggest faller in the latest ranking of the most liveable cities in the world behind Hamburg, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Prague.

The Global Liveability Index, which has been compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit, ranks 140 cities across a number of areas, including healthcare, culture and environment, stability, education and infrastructure.

Dublin is ranked in 51st place overall in the latest index, which has seen widespread changes due to the impact of the coronavirus impact. Vienna, which was last year ranked as the most liveable city fell out of the top ten this time out. It and other major urban centres in Europe and North America were replace by cities in which the Covid crisis has been better managed.

Six of the top ten cities are in New Zealand or Australia where tight border controls have allowed residents to live relatively normal lives. By contrast European and Canadian cites fell down the rankings having battled a second wave of the pandemic by closing down. The report’s authors said much of the downward movement in the rankings was due to the heightened stress on healthcare resources during the second wave.

Auckland took the top spot in the 2021 rankings owning to the city’s ability to contain the pandemic faster and therefore lift restrictions earlier. Osaka was in second place followed by Adelaide, Wellington and Tokyo. Zurich and Geneva are the only European cities to make the top ten.

Several US cities surged in the rankings due to the lifting of restrictions. Honolulu was the biggest mover up the rankings, followed by Houston, Madrid, Miami and Barcelona.

The least liveable cities were Damascus, Lagos, Port Moresby, Dhaka and Algiers.