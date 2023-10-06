Ireland strongly opposes proposed EU corporate tax levy, Taoiseach says

Leo Varadkar arrives for the second day of the European Political Community summit at the Palacio de Congreso in Granada, Spain. Photograph: Jorge Guerrero / AFP via Getty Images

Ireland strongly opposes a proposal to raise contributions from European Union member states based on corporate profits and will resist any such measure, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The European Commission has proposed raising a levy from national governments of 0.5 per cent of corporate profits reported annually in the State, something that would affect Ireland disproportionately because of the large presence of multinational companies.

Mr Varadkar suggested it would be a step too far after Ireland had already agreed to raise its corporation tax rate from 12.5 per cent under an OECD deal that has been further built on by the EU.

“We’d be very much opposed to any new measure in relation to corporate profits,” Mr Varadkar told reporters on arrival to a summit in Spain where EU leaders are to discuss the union’s priorities for the next five years.

“We’ve only just signed up to an EU and international agreement to raise our corporation profit tax to 15 per cent, we’re going to do that in the new year,” he continued.

“I really, really would be very much against any attempt now to bring in another new corporate tax measure on top of that. It wouldn’t be in Ireland’s interests, and it isn’t what we signed up to.”

Ireland has a veto on the proposal, which was suggested as an option to help the EU repay large borrowings that were taken out to fund Covid-19 stimulus programme that will become due from 2028.

Known by the acronym CPOR, the levy would be paid by EU countries based on how much corporate profits they report in their economic data.

Also on the agenda at the Granada summit was how to manage migration, as the number of people arriving by boat to Italy and Greece surges.

The leaders also considered how the EU might need to be reformed if it is to expand to add additional members such as Ukraine and Moldova.

Mr Varadkar said a bilateral meeting with British prime minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the broader European summit held on Thursday was “constructive” and had mainly focused on Northern Ireland.

There was a chance that a deal could be reached between the British government and the Democratic Unionist Party to allow the restoration of powersharing, which collapsed due to tensions over post-Brexit arrangements, he said.

“Perhaps this is another window of opportunity to come to an agreement, an agreement between the UK government and the DUP which enables the assembly executive and the North-South Ministerial Council to start functioning again,” Mr Varadkar said.