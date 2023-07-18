Tax credits to boost low paid workers could cost €1bn, Government group warns

Tax credits that would boost low-paid workers’ wages could cost the State around €1 billion, says a Government report published on Tuesday.

The Department of Finance Tax Strategy Group is considering the introduction of refundable income tax credits, a system that would mostly benefit low-paid workers.

In a report published on Tuesday, the group says that Revenue “tentatively estimates” the likely cost of such a scheme at €1 billion, leading to a significant loss of income to the State.

The Tax Strategy Group’s findings are closely watched as they are traditionally seen as an indicator of policies under discussion ahead of the Budget. The group is made up of officials from the departments of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Finance, Public Expenditure, Enterprise and Social Protection. Officials from the Revenue Commissioners are also involved.

READ MORE

As the system refunds cash to workers whose income is too low to use up all their available tax credits, it is seen as a way of aiding those in low-paid jobs.

However, the report cautions that detailed consideration of the costs, benefits and whether the move would be the best use of public resources, is needed before any decision.

The group also questions whether their introduction would tackle the causes of “in-work poverty”.