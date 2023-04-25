Irish workers real wages drop 3.3% as inflation erodes pay increases- OECD

Real wages fell amid the rise in inflation the OECD said. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Irish households experienced a significant drop in living standards last year as wages failed to keep pace with soaring inflation, a new report from the OECD indicates.

The Paris-based agency’s Taxing Wages report for 2022 found that while the average pretax wage in the Republic rose by 4.8 per cent to €54,649 last year, real earnings still fell because of the high rate of inflation.

With inflation averaging 8.4 per cent last year, real wages were estimated to have decreased by 3.3 per cent, representing one of the biggest erosion in living standards here since the 2008 financial crisis.

With the average amount of income tax paid rising by 0.8 per cent, Irish workers also ended up paying more tax on lower real income.

The OECD said the purpose of the report was “to illustrate how personal income taxes, social security contributions and payroll taxes are calculated and to examine how these levies and family benefits impact on net household incomes.”

On tax indexation, the OECD noted that a number of countries applied automatic increases in line with inflation while others, including Ireland made changes on a “discretionary basis”.

“In Ireland, however, the current Programme for Government includes a commitment to index income tax credits and bands at the start of each tax year to avoid fiscal drag provided that incomes are rising and the economy is recovering,” it said.