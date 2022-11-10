Inflation surges again as utility bills soar

Soaring housing, water, electricity and gas prices - up 27.8 per cent in the year to the end of October - have driven the worst cost of living crisis in a generation. Photo: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

Irish inflation accelerated to 9.2 per cent in October from 8.2 per cent a month earlier, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday.

The rise came after two consecutive months of moderation in the annual rate of consumer price increases.

Prices have risen by at least five per cent for 13 consecutive months with soaring housing, water, electricity and gas prices – up 27.8 per cent in the year to the end of October – driving the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

The latest consumer price index (CPI) shows prices also increased 1.6 per cent in the month of October from September with higher utilities and fuel costs chiefly to blame. Prices in the housing, water, gas, electricity and other fuels category rose 8.7 per cent in the month.

READ MORE

Within that category, electricity prices are up 71.2 per cent on an annual basis, gas prices have jumped 93.3 per cent while the price of home heating oil has risen 64.5 per cent. In October, solid fuels were 47 per cent more expensive than they were a year ago.

Soaring prices could drag the economy into a technical recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction – in the coming quarters, the Central Bank warned in its latest quarterly economic bulletin last month, as households and businesses struggle to keep pace with inflation.