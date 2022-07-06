IDA Ireland boss Martin Shanahan to stand down

IDA Ireland boss Martin Shanahan, who has announced he will be standing down next year. Photograph: Eamon Ward

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan has announced he will step down from the post early next year. The announcement was made as the agency unveiled its midyear results and published its annual report.

The IDA said it would start an international search for a replacement “in due course”.

Mr Shanahan said it had been a huge privilege to lead the agency over the past eight years. “IDA Ireland has continued to reinvent itself for over seven decades in order to position itself to win investment for Ireland,” he said. “I hope that I have added something to that history over this period.”

“During Martin’s tenure since his appointment in 2014, the number of multinational operations in Ireland increased from 1,098 to 1,691 (a 54 per cent increase) and the number of direct jobs within the IDA client portfolio has risen from 161,112 to 275,384 (a 71 per cent increase) and the economic contribution of FDI [foreign direct investment] has increased significantly,” IDA chairman Frank Ryan said

He said Mr Shanahan had steered the inward investment agency through some of the most difficult challenges in its history, having taken over as the State was recovering from the financial crash and then weathering, Brexit, changes in international corporation tax changes, the Covid-19 pandemic and the current economic volatility.

“In doing so, Martin has developed IDA Ireland into one of the most competitive and dynamic investment promotion and development agencies in the world,” Mr Ryan said, adding that he had particular success in driving investment into regions outside the State’s main urban centres.