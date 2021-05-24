Property company NoCo signs hybrid workspace deals

Property company NoCo has signed a number of deals with a range of co-working providers across the country to create one Ireland’s largest hybrid workspace network.

The deal allows workers to access more than 100 remote working locations in a single network, providing companies of any size and scale with a solution for staff who want to move to a more flexible work model. Companies can access open or shared workspaces or have their own bespoke dedicated office network created for them.

Among the partners signed up to the new network are Huckletree, MSpace and Republic of Work, along with the Premier Business Centres Group.

Locations include towns and cities such as Dublin, Tralee, Naas, Portlaoise, Newtownmountkennedy, Carlow, Cork and Kilkenny. NoCo is setting its sights on the UK and Europe, planning to grow its workspace network there before the end of the year.

“While we were originally focused on the Dublin commuter belt, due to the impact of the pandemic on the future of work, we’ve pivoted the direction of business to address the wider geographical needs of the Irish workforce,” said Brian Moran, co-founder of NoCo.

Opportunities

“We’re excited to be in a position to provide more accessible workspaces to communities across Ireland as well as employment opportunities, and believe this pivot will enable us to scale into the EU and UK at an even faster pace.”

The property company said it was already seeing significant demand from some of large professional services firms, along with estblished hybrid-working companies such as telecommunications firm Welltel and managed legal solutions provider Johnson Hana.

“We are delighted to partner with NoCo, whose objectives in supporting flexible and highly-productive work, aligns closely with our operating model,” said Johnson Hana’s chief executive Dan Fox.

“Johnson Hana has lawyers registered on our platform who are based all across the country, and through the NoCo network we can now support them with an appropriate workplace environment – closer to both where they live, and our client sites. NoCo provides an innovative solution to a constantly evolving working landscape. We can scale our office requirements to suit client demand.”