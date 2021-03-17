Prime south Dublin site with full planning for 197 homes seeks €8.95m

A wide range of developers and investors involved in the delivery of housing for both the owner-occupier and private rented sector markets are expected to compete for a prime site that has come to the market in south Dublin.

The property, on the Glenamuck Road in Kiltiernan, is being offered for sale on behalf of receivers Duff & Phelps and Nama, with full planning permission for 197 homes, by agent Hooke & MacDonald at a guide price of €8.95 million.

The lands are just 1.7km from the hugely successful retail and office complex at The Park Carrickmines and junction 15 (Cornelscourt/Kilternan) of the M50 motorway. The Luas green line stop at Ballyogan is nearby.

The site extends to 4.5 hectares (11.12 acres) and was granted full planning permission by An Bord Pleanála in April 2020 for a strategic housing development of 197 residential units, comprising 115 apartments, 20 duplex units and 62 houses, along with a creche (275sq m) in a scheme designed by Coady Architects.

The 62 houses comprise 25 three-bedroom, 25 four-bedroom and 12 five-bedroom houses. The 115 apartments include 65 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom units in a number of three- and four-storey blocks with either surface or under-croft car parking. The duplex units (10 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom duplexes overhead) are in four three-storey blocks.

The €8.95 million guide price equates to €85,000 per house site, €40,000 per duplex site and €25,000 per apartment site.

The lands have extensive dual frontage to both Glenamuck Road and Enniskerry Road and are accessible from both. These are the main arterial routes that connect the Enniskerry, Kilternan and Stepaside areas with the M50 motorway and N11, Foxrock, Sandyford, Stillorgan and Dublin city centre.

New roads

The local area plan incorporates the provision of two new roads, which will further enhance accessibility in the area, being the Glenamuck District Distributor Road (running in an east-west direction) and the Glenamuck Link Distributor Road (running north-south). As part of this new link road, the existing Glenamuck Road is to be widened and upgraded, and this has been incorporated as part of the current planning consent on the lands.

Commenting on the sale, Enda Moore and Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald said: “These lands provide an opportunity to deliver a high-quality residential development in a very convenient location in south Dublin, with easy access to the entire south city and to Dublin city centre. We expect it to be of interest to both build-to-sell and multifamily/private rented sector developers.

“There is strong demand from both Irish and international developers for well-located residential sites in sought-after residential areas, particularly for those with full planning permission in place.”