Patrick Curran departs BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland

BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland has confirmed today that its chairman Patrick Curran is stepping down from its board.

Commenting on Mr Curran’s decision, the firm’s managing director, Kenneth Rouse said: “After close on 40 years with the company and in which he has provided valuable leadership and mentorship through various real estate cycles, Patrick has advised us that now is the right time for him to step away from BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland. His contribution to the success of our company here cannot be overstated as he has helped establish BNP Paribas Real Estate as a pre-eminent corporate real estate advisor in Ireland. Patrick leaves with our very best wishes and appreciation for his support and work done with both clients and colleagues alike.”

Mr Curran joined the company, then known as Harrington Bannon, straight from UCD in 1981 as a trainee surveyor. Having qualified as chartered surveyor in 1985, he became a partner in 1990 and managing partner in 2004 before he negotiated the sale of the company to BNP Paribas Real Estate SA in 2006. He remained as managing director until he was succeeded by Kenneth Rouse in 2017. He has served as chairman of BNP Paribas Real Estate’s Irish operations since then.

Mr Curran said: “ I am leaving BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland in very good hands with Kenneth, Eoin [Feeney, deputy managing director], and a really great executive committee that are extremely well placed to take the company forward as the country opens up following the Covid-19 lockdown. With a tight-knit and agile team of professionals who are extremely hardworking and committed to their clients, the senior management are also working closer than ever with our global real estate network and this is paying dividends with clients, international investors and foreign direct investment coming into Ireland. It has been a real pleasure to be a part of this team and see it grow and flourish in recent years particularly.”

Laurent Boucher, deputy CEO of BNP Paribas Real Estate SA, will take over as chairman and join the board. A chartered surveyor, he specialises in international investment and will work closely with Kenneth Rouse and his team and also cross border business with a view to bringing primarily office end users into Ireland. Nicola Curry, head of legal at BNP Paribas CIB Ireland, has also joined the board recently.