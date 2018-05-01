Opium settles High Court action over property

A High Court action over an alleged agreement by the owners of the Opium Bar and Restuarant on Dublin’s Wexford Street to buy a next door property has settled.

Trebleside Designated Activity Company, which owns the Opium Bar, had brought proceedings against John Hallinan, Geraldine Hallinan, Claire Cullen and TFF Food Limited over alleged failure by the defendants to complete a deal entered into last March.

Trebleside, part of the Mercantile Group of bar/restaurants, claims it entered into an agreement with the Hallinan’s that would see it acquire neighbouring property owned by them at 38 and 38a Camden Row, Dublin, in a deal worth some €1 million.

Ms Cullen, Ferndale House Convent Road, Delgany Co Wicklow and TFF Food Ltd are the occupiers and leasehold owners of the ground floor of 38 Camden Row from which a coffee shop, the Fat Fox, operates.

In its action, Trebleside claimed the defendants had reneged on the alleged agreement and it sought an order seeking specific performance of the alleged agreement.

Following talks, Gary McCarthy SC, for Trebleside, told Mr Justice Brian McGovern at the Commercial Court on Tuesday the case had been settled.

The court heard it was agreed between the parties the Hallinans will receive €1.1 million for the adjoining property and TFF Food will receive €100,000.

The defendants also agreed to compromise on all issues and legal proceedings between the sides concerning the running and operation of Opium and of Whelan’s Bar, also part of the Mercantile Group.