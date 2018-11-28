Landmark office scheme in Dublin 8 for rent at €45 per sq ft

A landmark new office scheme in Dublin 8 is new to the letting market at €484.40 per sq m (€45 per sq ft) through Knight Frank.

Sixty-One Thomas Street, which is being developed by Oakmount, will include 1,245sq m (13,400sq ft) of office space over four floors. It will be ready by the end of summer 2019.

The building occupies a prominent position on the street and its reception area features restored 17th-century brick and lime walls with exposed metal deck ceiling and an original feature structural oak beam.

There will also be a private landscaped terrace area with city views, showers and changing facilities, 30 bike-parking spaces and six basement car-parking spaces.

It is located in a fast-changing part of the city where three hotels are under construction and a major development is planned for a 12.6-acre site at the St James’s Gate brewery close to the Digital Hub.

There are good transport link nearby, including the Luas, Heuston Station and Dublin Bus routes passing along Thomas Street.