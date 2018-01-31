Friends First adds south Dublin office block to property portfolio

Fund also owns adjoining Ardagh House which it acquired in 2015
Cairn House: modern three-storey over-basement office block which extends to 2,352sq m (25,327sq ft)

Cairn House: modern three-storey over-basement office block which extends to 2,352sq m (25,327sq ft)

 

The Friends First Irish Property Fund, named Property Manager of the Year at the recent Irish Pension Awards, has added the Cairn House office block in Dublin’s South County Business Park to its fast-growing portfolio of properties.

The fund, recently acquired by Aviva, already manages more than €500 million of property assets. It spent an additional €7 million on acquiring the modern three-storey over-basement Cairn House, which extends to 2,352sq m (25,327sq ft) and is partly let to Fonua, a consumer electronics solutions provider. The 700sq m (7,600sq ft) on the second floor of the building is currently available to let through HWBC at €301 per sq m (€28 per sq ft).

The fund is also the owner of the adjoining Ardagh House (formerly Pelham House), which it acquired in 2015 and is fully let to the Ardagh Group, a global leader in packaging solutions.

According to Claire Solon, head of property at Friends First, the South County Business Park is in strong demand from occupiers wanting to avail of the high-quality office space close to the city and with connections to public transport and radial road networks.

Friends First has a number of redevelopment projects planned for the year ahead, including Blackrock Shopping Centre, Enterprise House office development in Blackrock, and the Royal Hibernian Way on Dawson Street, as well as new opportunities that will follow the sale of Friends First to Aviva.

Patrick Campion of HWBC advised Friends First on the purchase of Cairn House while Kyle Rothwell of CBRE acted for the vendor.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.