Exertis strikes deal for new 86,000sq ft Dublin HQ

DCC subsidiary, Exertis Ireland, has laid the groundwork for the expansion of its operations with an agreement for a new headquarter facility at Fonthill Business Park on Dublin’s Fonthill Road.

The deal will see the assignment of the lease on Unit 21 on behalf of Healthcare 21 following its decision to relocate to a new warehouse off the Naas Road.

While the lease on Exertis Ireland’s new premises has just over two years to go to expiry, the company will have the right to apply to renew it. In making the move to Fonthill, Exertis will benefit from a rent that is well below current market levels at €650,000 per annum. The figure equates to just €81.12 per sq m or €7.53 per sq ft for two years.

Industrial property specialist Harvey represented Healthcare 21 in the transaction while FJ Frisby & Associates acted on behalf of Exertis Ireland.

Unit 21 comprises a modern detached headquarter facility of 8,013sq m (86,252sq ft) on a site of 1.65 hectares (4.07 acres). The unit’s 10m-high warehouse extends to 4,894sq m (52,679sq ft) with an additional 338sq m (3,638sq ft) of sub-mezzanine space.

The property has seven dock levellers and one level access door. The office space extends to 2,300sq m (24,757sq ft) and is laid out in a mix of open-plan accommodation,meeting rooms, training rooms and a boardroom. The building’s office reception is located within a triple-height glazed atrium with an open-tread staircase and passenger lift.

Founded over 40 years ago, Exertis employs more than 220 people in Ireland and sits within one of the four divisions of the FTSE 100-listed company, DCC. The company, which is acknowledged as an industry-leading distributor of technology products and specialist services, will move its operations to Fonthill along with two other DCC Technology businesses, Exertis Global Operations and Macro Evolution Services (MacroEV) this summer.

Tenant line-up

In choosing to relocate its headquarters to Fonthill Business Park, Exertis Ireland joins a number of other high-profile corporate occupiers. The existing tenant line-up at the scheme which was developed by Green Property, includes Musgrave, Glanbia, Whirlpool, Dunlop, Amari, DID Electrical, An Post, Avery Dennison and Consentino.

The retail park at the front of the development meanwhile features both Aldi and Lidl supermarkets, Homebase, Home Store & More, EZ Living, Power City, Intersport Elverys, and Cash & Carry Kitchens.

With Exertis Ireland’s move to Fonthill now imminent, its current office and logistics facility at the M50 Business Park in Ballymount, Dublin 12 is being offered to the market by FJ Frisby & Associates at a guide price of €9 million.

The unit comprises a detached headquarter facility of 50,000sq ft (4,569sq m) including 24,000sq ft of office space, on a 1.32 hectare (3.3 acre) site with parking for 184 cars.

The property comes for sale with full planning permission for the construction of a new 13,700sq ft (1,269sq m) warehouse extension with an ancillary trading area, offices, staff site entrance, and the reconfiguration of the existing car park.