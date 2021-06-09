Drogheda site with full planning for 150-bed nursing home seeks €2.75m

A range of investors and operators in the nursing home sector are expected to vie for a prime development opportunity in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The site has planning permission for a 150-bed nursing home, and is being offered for sale by CBRE on the instruction of receiver, David O’Connor of BDO, at a guide price of €2.75 million.

The existing planning permission provides for a nursing home facility in a part-two, part-three storey building with direct access from Twenties Lane (Louth County Council planning ref: 16326). The site is currently zoned G1- Community Facilities – “to provide for and protect civic, religious, community education, health care and social infrastructure” under the Louth County Development Plan 2015 – 2021.

The property occupies a prominent location on Twenties Lane and is situated 1.2km north of Drogheda town centre and within a short driving distance of the north county Dublin coastal towns of Bettystown, Laytown, Balbriggan and Skerries. The property is less than 3km from Drogheda train station and the 173 Bus Éireann route stops at Moneymore, both of which provide regular and rapid access to Dublin city centre.

Residential estates

The proposed nursing home is surrounded by residential estates to the north and west, Cross Lane car park to the east and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to the south. The immediate area has a broad mix of residential and local amenities.

Peter Garrigan, senior director of CBRE’s development land division, says: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a ready-to-go development site in an established and expanding town. Drogheda is a highly-accessible location given its proximity to Dublin city centre, Dundalk and Belfast via the M1. The subject site has great development potential, with planning in place for a large-scale nursing home, and should appeal to a wide pool of purchasers.”