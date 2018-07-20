Legal action by Kerry Group against employee settled

A legal action initiated by the Kerry Group against an employee whom it alleged appeared to have removed confidential information about its brewing ingredients business has settled.

The group previously secured an injunction, on an ex-parte basis (one side only represented), against Pedro Oliveira, a senior research development and applications manager at Kerry, after it claimed it had evidence he had removed information and was in discussions with a rival firm.

On Friday, Ms Justice Caroline Costello was told by Oisín Quinn SC, for Kerry Group, the action had been resolved and on consent of both parties, the proceedings could be struck out and the injunction lifted.

Counsel said Mr Oliveira’s co-operation and his granting access to, and handing over of, various data-containing devices to EY, who carried out an independent analysis of the data including emails, had contributed to the settlement.

The court previously heard Mr Oliveira, of Sallins Pier, Sallins, Co Kildare, had resigned on June 25th last but, because his resignation does not take effect until July 22nd, he remained an employee of the group.

Striking out the action, Ms Justice Costello welcomed the fact the parties had resolved the issues between them.