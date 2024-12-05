Irish economy expands by 3.5% in third quarter as multinational exports rebound

The CSO noted that over the first nine months of the year headline GDP has decreased by 1.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2023.

The Irish economy grew faster than previously estimated in the third quarter on the back of a rebound in multinational exports, according to official data.

GDP (gross domestic product) increased by 3.5 per cent between July and September, revised up from previous estimate increase of 2 per cent, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday.

The economy is still expected to contract in traditional GDP terms this year largely as a result of volatility and statistical distortions in the multinational sector associated with “contract manufacturing”, whereby goods produced in other countries have their profits counted in Irish GDP.

The CSO noted that over the first nine months of the year headline GDP has decreased by 1.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2023.

READ MORE

Modified domestic demand, a more accurate measure of domestic activity, however, expanded by 1.3 per cent in the third quarter and was up by 3.1 per cent for first nine months of the year. The CSO also noted that the compensation of employees increased by 3 per cent over the same period.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers said growth on an annual basis had been broad based in nature with both consumer spending (1.7 per cent) and modified investment (10.4 per cent) making a positive contribution.

“This solid growth is consistent with the strength of our labour market and the robust exchequer figures released yesterday. Taken together these metrics all demonstrate that the economy has performed strongly this year,” he said.

“While today’s figures are encouraging they are, of course, backward looking,” Mr Chambers said.

Retailers in Dublin: “shoplifting is a huge concern” Listen | 35:53

“Indeed, the economic outlook has become increasingly uncertain and risks are now clearly titled to the downside with the most pressing risks external in nature. As a small, open and highly globalised economy, Ireland is particularly vulnerable to any deterioration in the external environment,” he said.

The CSO’s figures indicated that output in the highly globalised “industry” sector, which includes the multinational-led pharmaceutical sector, expanded 14 per cent in the third quarter while the information and communication sector posted an increase of 6.3 per cent.

Overall, the combined multinational-dominated elements of the industry and information and communication sectors rose by 9.1 per cent in the quarter.

Output from the more domestic-focused distribution, transport, hotel and restaurants posted a modest decline of 0.3 per cent. Personal spending on goods and services, a key measure of domestic economic activity, also fell, by 0.2 per cent, in the quarter.