Virgin Media customers hit by broadband problems

Virgin Media’s broadband service was hit with problems on Tuesday as customers took to social media to vent their frustrations.
User complaints ranged from some sites being unreachable via their home broadband connection, to a complete failure of the service. Other users reported patchy service.
The company has close to 400,000 fixed broadband subscribers throughout the Republic of Ireland. While most of the issues were reported around the Dublin area, customers were complaining of issues in Galway, Limerick and Cork.
Responding to customers on X, Virgin Media Ireland told customers it was “actively investigating” reports of an issue and was working to get it resolved.
