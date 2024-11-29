Tonight Show presenters Ciara Doherty and Claire Brock leave Virgin Media Television

Ciara Doherty and Claire Brock, the two presenters of Virgin Media Television’s The Tonight Show, are to leave the broadcaster after this weekend, they have told their followers on Instagram.

The exits of the long-serving presenters follow Virgin Media’s move last month to cut the current affairs programme from four nights a week to two, which it linked to “challenging market conditions” and the outgoing Government’s decision not to provide funding for its public service content.

“After 14 brilliant years at Virgin Media Television, I’ve decided to move on from late nights and early mornings to begin a new adventure,” Ms Doherty posted.

“Thank you to my incredible colleagues and friends, to all of our guests and especially to the viewers who joined me along the way,” she wrote, adding that she would be on air from 10.35pm on Friday night for Virgin Media’s election special.

“This weekend I will present my last Tonight Show, as I’ve made the decision to move on from the role, and from Virgin Media Television,” Ms Brock posted.

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside brilliant colleagues and friends over many years in Ballymount,” she said.

“Now is the time for fresh opportunities, fewer late nights... and I’m genuinely looking forward to what’s ahead. Before that, an election!”

Virgin Media Television confirmed the departures, thanked both presenters for their contributions to its output and wished them both the very best.

Ms Doherty, who is from Co Donegal, is well-known to breakfast television viewers, having presented Ireland AM for five years before moving to The Tonight Show in September 2020.

Ms Brock, from Dublin, originally worked for Virgin, then known as TV3, in the 2000s. She returned a decade ago after stints at other broadcasters, including UTV Ireland, and anchored news bulletins before moving to The Tonight Show in 2021. She described Ms Doherty as her “great pal”.

The two journalists had been alternating the presenter role on the programme, but their work was cut last month after Virgin Media halved the number of shows.

Virgin Media Television managing director Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin said at the time that it had been forced to make “the difficult decision” to reduce its public service output as a result of both market conditions and its request for financial support from the Government not being met.

In July, Ms Ní Chaoindealbháin said the Government’s move to guarantee funding of €725 million for RTÉ over a three-year period “further distorts the market” and left Virgin with “no alternative but to review all options”.

It is understood that The Tonight Show will continue to air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with other presenters.