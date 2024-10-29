Tributes paid to barrister and former Irish Times journalist Peter Hamilton

Barrister and former Irish Times journalist Peter Hamilton, with his award in 2018 as Upcoming Journalist of the Year.

Tributes have been paid to barrister and former Irish Times journalist Peter Hamilton (31), who died unexpectedly at home on Monday.

In a note of condolence on the death notices website RIP.ie, Attorney General Rossa Fanning described Mr Hamilton as a “rising star” at the Law Library.

“He was charismatic and extremely popular with all of his colleagues,” he added. “He was a talented barrister, a polished advocate and he made a great impression with everybody he came across.

“He was already, at a relatively early stage in his career, engaged in important work for the Office of the Attorney General on the instructions of the Chief State Solicitor.

“I will miss him greatly at a personal level, and the Bar as a whole is devastated by his untimely passing,” Mr Fanning said. “All of our thoughts are with his parents, Tony and Breda, at such a sad time for all who knew him.”

Senior counsel Ronan Lupton said Mr Hamilton had worked with him on “some immensely complex areas of law” and had done so with ease.

“His skill and accuracy was immediately noticeable,” he said. “His demeanour and manner calm and measured. Above all of that, he was incredibly nice and a gentleman, a clear credit to his parents. His previous career in journalism and his clarity of writing was also likely a boost to the pace of his development at the law.”

Hailing from Leenane in Co Galway, Mr Hamilton attended Glenstal Abbey School between 2005 and 2011. He studied law and politics at UCD and later completed a masters in broadcast journalism at City, University of London.

He worked as a business journalist with The Irish Times for three and a half years, before leaving in late 2020 to take a place on the King’s Inns barrister-at-law degree course. He has been a junior counsel since 2021.

In 2018, Mr Hamilton won the Upcoming Journalist of the Year Award at the prestigious UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards, and other media roles included a spell as a producer with CNBC in London.

“This news is a great shock to us all in The Irish Times, especially those who worked with him in the business section,” said Ciarán Hancock, business editor at the newspaper. “Peter was a hardworking, versatile young reporter who always wanted to work on the big stories. He was warm and good natured, a sharp and accurate writer with an inquisitive mind, and someone who wasn’t afraid to ask hard questions.

“He was also a regular contributor to our business podcast, bringing past experience of broadcast media to bear.

“Peter always seemed destined for great things and, while we were very sorry to lose him as a colleague, we knew that he would shine in his new career as a barrister. We all offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Seamus Conwell, vice-president at 150Bond, worked with Mr Hamilton at CNBC. “Such shocking news,” he said. “Peter and I worked together at CNBC in London. He was a gentleman and exceptionally smart. It’s clear he left an indelible impression on all.”

Mr Hamilton is survived by his parents Tony and Breda. His funeral mass will be held at St Michael’s Church in Leenane at noon on Saturday, November 2nd, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.