Just Eat orders fall in third quarter on weak US demand

Takeaway giant Just Eat reported a decline in orders for the third quarter as demand for online food delivery in North America remained weak.
The Amsterdam-headquartered business said orders fell 6 per cent to 211.1 million in the third quarter, compared with an estimate of 212 million in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Orders in North America fell 12 per cent in the period.
Just Eat has been working to boost order growth through partnerships and loyalty programs, while diversifying the categories it delivers from its platform. It has also expanded into non-food categories such as pharmacy and wellness, including a partnership last month with sex-toy maker Lovehoney Group.
The company’s northern Europe, UK and Ireland markets, which now account for about 60 per cent of orders, continued to report growth.
How working abroad can make it easier to secure a mortgage back in Ireland
Higher inheritance tax threshold will not apply just because you have yet to get inheritance
Taking voluntary redundancy or getting laid off? You need to know about your tax, welfare and pension options
Can knowing tomorrow’s news make you rich? That’s not a foregone conclusion
Just Eat continues to explore a partial or full sale of its US business Grubhub, which it acquired for $7.3 billion in 2021. - Bloomberg
- Sign up for the Business Today newsletter and get the latest business news and commentary in your inbox every weekday morning
- Opt in to Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly – Find the latest episode here