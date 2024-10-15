Boeing to raise up to $25bn to shore up balance sheet

Boeing plans to raise up to $25 billion (€9 billion), according to a regulatory filing, as the beleaguered US plane maker seeks to shore up its balance sheet in the face of a crippling strike by its largest labour union.
Boeing said that the filing advising investors it intends to raise debt or equity “provides flexibility for the company to seek a variety of capital options as needed to support the company’s balance sheet over a three-year period”.
Separately, the company said it had entered into a $10 billion “supplemental credit agreement” with a consortium of lenders. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024
- Sign up for the Business Today newsletter and get the latest business news and commentary in your inbox every weekday morning
- Opt in to Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly – Find the latest episode here