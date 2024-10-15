Business

Boeing to raise up to $25bn to shore up balance sheet

Plane maker also enters into $10bn credit agreement with lenders

A Boeing factory in Everett, Washington State. Boeing plans to raise up to $25 billion (€9 billion), according to a regulatory filing, as the beleaguered US plane maker seeks to shore up its balance sheet in the face of a crippling strike by its largest labour union. Photograph: Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times
Sylvia Pfeifer
Tue Oct 15 2024 - 12:55

Boeing plans to raise up to $25 billion (€9 billion), according to a regulatory filing, as the beleaguered US plane maker seeks to shore up its balance sheet in the face of a crippling strike by its largest labour union.

Boeing said that the filing advising investors it intends to raise debt or equity “provides flexibility for the company to seek a variety of capital options as needed to support the company’s balance sheet over a three-year period”.

Separately, the company said it had entered into a $10 billion “supplemental credit agreement” with a consortium of lenders. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024

