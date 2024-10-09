UK group to enter Irish legal market with purchase of O’Brien Lynam Solicitors

The legal arm of UK professional services and technology group Davies is to enter the Irish market with the acquisition of Dublin-based law firm O’Brien Lynam Solicitors (OBL).

The deal marks the first acquisition by Davies’ legal business – Keoghs – outside of the UK. When the deal is complete, OBL will trade as Keoghs Ireland.

OBL was set up 25 years ago by Jack O’Brien and Michael Lynam. The firm specialises in claims litigation and insurance work as well as having a successful property and banking practice. It said it will continue to focus on both areas after the transaction is complete.

Davies provides professional services to the insurance sector and in 2020 started to invest in the development of its own legal firm through the acquisition of Keoghs in the UK. The move to acquire OBL is its first transaction outside of the UK.

READ MORE

OBL acts for multinational insurers, PLCs, financial institutions, investment funds, and semistate bodies, as well as corporate entities and private individuals. Its expertise lies in insurance, litigation, property, banking and commercial law.

Following the deal, Keoghs said it will be able to offer clients in Ireland “a wide range of insurance litigation capabilities specific to Ireland, including specialist defence litigation for the London market and adjusters, as well as expertise in professional negligence”.

“The OBL team will continue to support existing clients and, as part of the wider Keoghs team, will also provide advice and counsel to clients within Keoghs’ and Davies’ wider network,” it added.

The announcement is Davies’ third move in the legal sector to date, following the acquisitions of Keoghs in 2020 and Shoreside Law earlier this year.

Davies chief executive Dan Saulter said: “The transaction with OBL marks a significant step for our Keoghs business and its growth strategy, while building on our existing claims operations in Ireland.

“The team is highly respected for their specialist expertise and knowledge and will be an excellent addition to our end-to-end claims solutions offering across the UK and Ireland.”

Mr O’Brien said the announcement “marks a significant milestone” in OBL’s 25-year history.

“Since founding the firm, we have grown organically with the support of our loyal clients and team take pride in the results that we have delivered and the impact we have made in the market,” he said.

Mr Lynam said: “Joining Davies, and becoming part of Keoghs, allows us to tap into the deep expertise that the Keoghs team brings while also providing us with the opportunity to broaden our offering to our existing clients on the claims litigation side and also in our property and banking practice.”