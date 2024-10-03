Flying Taxis could take off next year following Toyota investment

Toyota has said it will invest $500 million (€453 million) and raise its stake in Joby Aviation as the carmaker boosts its backing for the air taxi start-up that aims to launch commercial services as soon as next year.

The investment from the Japanese company, which is Joby’s largest external shareholder, is tied to a wider strategic alliance to help the US group commercialise and manufacture its air taxis.

JoeBen Bevirt, Joby’s founder and chief executive, said he was looking forward to building a manufacturing alliance with Toyota to “really scale this new model of transportation”.

Founded in 2009, the California-based company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. It is among several start-ups and aerospace incumbents hoping to make the vision of emission-free “urban air mobility” a reality through the launch of “electric vertical take-off and landing” (eVTOL) aircraft.

Several start-ups have been forced to tap investors for more funding in recent months and push back certification milestones as the challenges of developing these aircraft have become clearer. There are also other hurdles, such as building the necessary infrastructure and winning public acceptance.

Joby, however, is among the better-capitalised players in the sector and had raised more than $2 billion prior to Toyota’s latest commitment.

Its aircraft is the first eVTOL to have had its certification plans accepted by the US aviation safety regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, and it is now working towards full approval.

Bevirt said the company was focused on launching its first commercial service in Dubai next year. A pilot production line in Marina, California, is up and running with plans to increase production capacity to one vehicle a month by the end of this year.

The new investment from Toyota, which will be in two tranches, “builds on nearly seven years of collaboration” between the two companies, said Bevirt. It will take Toyota’s total commitment to close to $900 million. The investment would increase Toyota’s stake in Joby, whose other backers include asset manager Baillie Gifford, to more than 20 per cent, he added. – Copyright The Financial Times