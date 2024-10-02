Ryanair flew 19m passengers in September

Ryanair flew 19.1 million passengers in September, 10 per cent more than the 17.4 million it carried in September 2023, the airline said on Wednesday.

The carrier sold 94 per cent of available seats on its aircraft during the month, in line with its performance during the same month last year.

It operated more than 106,000 flights during the month.

Its 12-month total hit 193.6 million passengers last month, 8 per cent more than the 178.9 million it reached in September 2023.