Workvivo to create 100 jobs in Ireland

Cork-founded Workvivo it to create 100 high tech jobs in Ireland over the next two years as it positions itself for new growth in the business.

The new jobs are a significant expansion for the company, which currently employs 150 people in Ireland and 300 across the world. The roles will be across areas of the business, with a particular focus on product and engineering as Workvivo plans to invest further in research and innovation.

“We have about 70 people in R&D today and 95 per cent are Ireland-based,” said Andrea Graham, head of product and engineering with Workvivo. “Our plan is to scale in Ireland and we have a lot of support from IDA Ireland to do this.”

The announcement came as parent company Zoom opened its first major hub in Ireland, with its new Cork engagement hub that offers a technology first approach to hybrid working, integrating the company’s technology into workspaces.

“We were a small scrappy start-up in Douglas, we outgrew the space. We knew we needed a new HQ,” said Gavin Wrenn, Workvivo’s COO. “It follows the blueprint of Zoom’s other engagement hubs they have on a global basis.”

The engagement hub is for staff, offering 40 work points for both in-person and remote working arrangements, along with working zones, rooms for hybrid meetings and demo pods. A virtual kiosk also allows office managers to manage the office remotely.

“It was so important to us that our new engagement hub would stay true to our DNA, while also setting us up for the next phase in our scaling journey as part of Zoom,” said co-founder and CEO of Workvivo by Zoom, John Goulding. “The employee experience market is growing and evolving quickly and we have ambitious plans to grow and expand our product to create new features that help our customers to improve employee engagement, culture, and communications.”

The company is also planning to open a new Dublin office in the coming weeks, giving it further space for the new staff.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Peter Burke said the company was a “commendable success story”.

“The recent acquisition by Zoom has allowed Workvivo to significantly grow their innovative employee engagement platform, while keeping true to their own identity,” he said. “The creation of 100 jobs in the city is very welcome and will provide exciting opportunities for our skilled tech workforce.”

The news was welcomed by IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley.

“Zoom is attracted by the wealth of skilled and diverse talent across the region to support their research and innovation focus,” she said.