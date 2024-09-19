Retailer Next on track for €1.2bn annual profit

Clothing retailer Next said on Thursday it was on track to make annual profit of almost £1 billion (€1.2 billion) as it raised its outlook for the second time in two months after better-than-expected recent trading.

The group, often considered a useful gauge of how British consumers are faring, reported a 7.1 per cent rise in first half to July pretax profit and said full-price sales over the first six weeks of its second half had “materially exceeded” its expectations and were up 6.9 per cent.

As a result, Next upgraded its forecast for second-half sales growth to 3.7 per cent, up from previous guidance of 2.5 per cent.

It also now expects full-year 2024/25 profit before tax of £995 million, ahead of previous guidance of £980 million and an 8.4 per cent increase on 2023/24.

Next navigated a difficult half for the clothing sector, with an unseasonably cold spring and a cool and wet early summer, while the cost of living crisis has continued to weigh on spending on non-essential items.

Next’s rivals Primark, John Lewis, Zara owner Inditex and H&M have all highlighted the impact of unseasonal weather on sales. - Reuters

