Boylesports to sponsor Munster National for ‘significant’ six figure sum

Betting company Boylesports is to become sponsor of the Munster National at Limerick Racecourse for the next five years for what is understood to be a significant six figure sum.

Under the agreement, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker will be title sponsor of what is the feature race at the two-day Munster National Festival, which takes place in October, until 2028.

It is understood Boylesports is keen on activating its sponsorship and is also likely to invest additional money in bringing the race weekend to life on the course.

First staged in 2001 during Limerick Racecourse’s inaugural year, the Munster National has attracted the highest calibre of staying chasers, with Tiger Roll among the significant names to have won the €100,000 prize.

In addition, JP and Noreen McManus and their family will team up with the Munster National and Limerick Racecourse by hosting a charity sweepstake that will see charities from the midwest region benefit by up to €40,000.

Under the initiative, local charities will have the opportunity to enter the JP McManus Charity Sweepstake. Each of the charities drawn will be matched to a horse in the Munster National.

The charity matched to the winning horse will benefit from a €20,000 donation, with second and third place receiving €3,000 and €2,000 respectively. Each of the remaining charities will also receive a €1,000 donation to put towards a specific project or initiative.

Boylesports spokeswoman Sharon McHugh said: “We are delighted to partner with Limerick Racecourse and continue our commitment to supporting Irish racing.

“We are also thrilled that JP and Noreen McManus have committed to hosting such a wonderful initiative for local charities and continue their significant support of Irish racing.”

Limerick Racecourse chief executive Michael Lynch said he was “extremely happy” with the deal. “We are planning many other elements and entertainment to ensure each day of the weekend is a proper day out for attendees,” he said.

“We are also delighted that JP McManus proposed the charity sweepstake to us and we are looking forward to working with [Limerick hurling manager] John Kiely on this initiative which we are sure will heighten excitement.”

Speaking about the charity sweepstake, Mr McManus said: “I am delighted that we have this opportunity through the sweepstake to support the very many charity and community organisations that do so much in our community here in the midwest.”

Boylesports is now an international sports betting and gaming company, with operations in Ireland, Britain, South Africa and South America. It has more than 390 shops across Ireland and Britain.