After 50 years in Athlone, Ericsson is always looking to the next technology

Ericsson is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of its Research and Development (R&D) centre in Athlone.

The head of Ericsson’s Athlone site said the company is “always looking at what technologies are coming” and stressed the importance of keeping ahead of cyber attacks.

Denis Dullea was speaking with The Irish Times as Ericsson announced its newest partnership with Enterprise Ireland and the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) in celebration of its 50th anniversary in Athlone on Wednesday.

The site was set up in 1974 and started with 250 staff. Today, it is one of the largest research and development centres in the State with more than 1,300 employees.

“Being secure is really, really important,” Mr Dullea said, adding that a major focus of the technology world is to keep both equipment and software secure. “When the system comes together the intention is [that] it is fully resilient against [cyber] attacks.”

The partnership uses both AI and machine learning technologies to create mirror networks on digital devices, and to improve troubleshooting and network configurations.

TUS president Vincent Cunnane welcomed the announcement saying both organisations had grown in Athlone together and the relationship between them “ultimately benefits both organisations, the region and Ireland as a whole”.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke praised the long-standing relationship between Ericsson, IDA Ireland and the government and said “regional investments such as this are a priority for both government and IDA”.

IDA Ireland chief executive Micheal Lohan paid tribute to Ericsson’s contribution to the local economy in Athlone where “every year more than 6,000 local individuals, from junior school students to adults transitioning into technology careers.”

Technologies being developed at the Athlone facility such as the open management of 5G networks are used by companies such as AT&T as part of its five-year plan to transform its network in a deal signed with Ericsson last year.

Mr Dullea said the company looks forward to an “increased level of automation” in everyday life where people will be able to use generation AI products to do their jobs.