Ryanair passenger traffic rises 8% in August

Ryanair said passenger traffic rose 8 per cent in August and hit a record month as more than 20 million passengers travelled with the airline.
That brings to 192 million the total number of passengers travelling on Ryanair flights in the 12 months to the end of August, up from 177.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Load factor - a measure of how full flights are - remained static at 96 per cent for the month of Augist, with the year to date figure at 94 per cent. .
Ryanair operated over 111,800 flights in August 2024.
The increase in passenger numbers comes as the airline said weakness in demand had “levelled out”. Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said last week that the threat of a double-digit percentage drop in average air fares over the summer had been averted, with fares down around 5 per cent for the period.
