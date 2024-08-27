Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Dublin-London air route has long been arguably the most important travel corridor for the Irish economy. While its importance has been diluted somewhat in recent years as more and more firms, especially from the US set up shop here with a direct line back to headquarters rather than their UK office, it remains a vital link. So it’s notable that Aer Lingus is cutting capacity on its Dublin-Heathrow route, a move which comes months after the carrier ended its service between between Dublin and London Gatwick. Aer Lingus blamed a lack of business travel recovery since the pandemic, among other issues. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The Government has been urged to provide the planning system with more resources to accelerate badly needed wind energy projects. Wind Energy Ireland warned that “given the lengthy timelines for delivery, Budget 2025 may be the last chance to put in place the necessary resources to enable Ireland to deliver the Climate Action Plan for 2030″. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Eoin also reports that a new survey show penalty points are adding hundreds of euros – in some cases as much as €1,000 – to the cost of motor insurance in the Republic. The study by Peopl Insurance found that as little as three penalty points can lead to a 10 per cent extra charge in motor insurance, known as loading, while 10 points could see a driver’s premium double.

Rents rose by an average of more than 7 per cent in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year, according to a report by Daft.ie. The report also shows market rents rose by an average of 2 per cent compared with the first three months of the year. The move marks the 14th consecutive quarter in which rents nationwide have increased and the 45th time in the last 48 quarters. Eoin has the story.

READ MORE

As the Gallagher brothers prepare to reform Oasis, or at least a band going by that name, Laura Slattery looks at what has changed for the music and media industry since their 90s heyday. It’s fair to say things are a lot different now.

Bord na Móna shareholders, including more than 1,900 current and former workers, will have to wait until 2028 to get their full €30 million share of this year’s profits, the State company has told them. Barry reports.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at the decision many home owners are facing as ECB interest rates start to fall: should they save or repay more of their mortgage?

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers a question on how to sort out the tax implications on a home that has been owned for decades but rented out for part of that time, and one on how to treat a gift to a carer who did not qualify for inheritance.

Cantillon assesses the latest Daft report on the Irish rental market while also looks at the implications of the French arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

Dublin businesses have called on the Government to increase its housing target to “a minimum” of 53,000 units per year, and pleaded for more gardaí to combat antisocial behaviour. Dublin Chamber, a major lobby group for businesses in the capital, published its pre-budget submission on Monday. Colin Gleeson has read the submission.

The credit rating of mobile phone network Digicel has been upgraded by Moody’s on the back of improvement in its finances, including a return to generating $14 million (€12.5 million) of free cash in its latest financial year, after a massive debt restructuring that was completed in January. Joe Brennan reports.

Finally The BIG Idea founder Kim McKenzie-Doyle is the subject of this week’s Me & My Money.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.