Farming professional services firm Ifac acquires MCC Accountants

Ifac has been in business for almost 50 years, having been founded in 1975 in response to Ireland joining the European Economic Community. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ifac, which provides professional services to the farming, food and agribusiness sectors, has acquired Dublin-based MCC Accountants & Financial Advisors.

MCC’s team of accountants, auditors, taxation and business advisers specialise in compliance, business advisory and corporate finance services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a specific focus on the pharmacy and retail sectors. The firm will now operate under the Ifac name.

Ifac said the deal would enhance its range of services, including corporate recovery, forensic accounting and corporate finance, through specialists Friel Stafford. Ifac chief executive John Donoghue said the acquisition was “part of our continuing growth strategy to deepen our expertise and services to all our clients”.

“The addition of MCC Accountants’ corporate finance skills and particular expertise in the pharmacy and retail sectors adds great value to Ifac and our growing SME business offering and to our clients, who will reap the benefits of our combined expertise, foresight and the ability to identify growth opportunities for their businesses,” he added.

READ MORE

“This is a great move for us,” Yvonne McCormack, director of MCC Accountants & Financial Advisors, said. “Ifac is a progressive and growing firm passionate about providing a personal service to its clients, through the highest-quality advice and support.

Ifac currently employs more than 500 people across more than 30 offices dotted around the State.

It has been in business for almost 50 years, having been founded in 1975 in response to Ireland joining the European Economic Community. It is owned by its members. In addition to audit and tax, it provides services in corporate finance, financial planning and bookkeeping.