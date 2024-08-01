Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has pitched himself as a champion of crypto. Photograph: Akilah Townsend/The New York Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Digicel, the Caribbean-based telecoms company founded by Denis O’Brien in 2001, posted a rebound in earnings in the financial year to March, a period in which the Irish businessman lost control of the telco to a group of bondholders. Joe Brennan has the details.

Donald Trump’s desire to become a “crypto president” is really quite bizarre, writes Karlin Lillington in her Net Results column.

Would you buy a used car now without checking its history? So why rent a property at vast expense without knowing its back story. Our Innovation columnist Chris Horn gives his view on new technology that could offer some much-needed transparency for tenants.

Accumulated profits at an investment company owned by Sean O’Driscoll, the former Glen Dimplex chief executive, leapt from €14.1 million to €20 million in 2023, new financial accounts show. Barry J Whyte reports on the accounts.

READ MORE

Diageo’s profit warning this week has called into question its “premiumisation” strategy at a time when consumers are tightening their belts due to cost of living pressures, writes Cantillon.

In our technology feature, Ciara O’Brien suggests ways to get kids to tune into technology, engineering and science.

Our New Innovator is John Larkin, who used the Covid lockdowns to develop a new skincare product for men, with the help of some Guinness.

Ciara O’Brien reviews the Doro Hemma video doorbell that she says might appeal to an older age group.

Smurfit Kappa’s results this week received a lukewarm reception from the markets but its executives have hinted that more savings can be unpacked from its recent mega-merger with rival WestRock, writes Cantillon.

The Irish manufacturing sector stabilised in July, with data hinting at “early signs of recovery” in demand, according to a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) published by AIB. Laura Slattery reports.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.