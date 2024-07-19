Companies around the world hit by major IT outage

A Virgin Airways plane travels down the runway as a QantasLink Dash 8-400 series plane takes off at Sydney's Kingsford Smith international airport. The airport has been hit by a major IT outage. Photograph: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Businesses across the world, from airlines to financial services and media groups, were hit by a global IT outage on Friday, causing disruption to a wide range of services.

The outage has been blamed on social media on an update to the CrowdStrike security software, causing an issue with Windows software. Microsoft, the US tech group, was not immediately available for comment. The IT issues have also affected businesses in countries such as Australia.

Airports in Europe and Australia have warned passengers of possible delays because of IT problems.

Sydney Airport said “a global technical outage” had impacted its operations. It told passengers to expect delays, although flights were departing and arriving as planned.

Berlin’s Brandenberg Airport said it has also been hit by “a technical fault”, and that passengers have been delayed checking in.

Aena, Spain’s main airports operator, said “operations are being carried out using manual systems” due to an “incident” in its IT system. “Disruptions are occurring in Aena’s systems and in Spain’s airports network, which could cause delays. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible,” it said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024