Car insurers should prove they are passing reduced claims costs on to motorists, says Sinn Féin’s Doherty

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty at the launch of a survey he conducted on motor insurance costs and the impact these costs are having on people's personal finances. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Car insurers would be required to filed independently audited accounts with the Central Bank to prove they are passing on reduced claims costs to customers under new rules proposed by Sinn Féin.

On Thursday, the party published a survey of almost 1,400 motorists, highlighting the scale of motor insurance premium increases over the past year. According to the Central Statistics Office, the cost of motor insurance has risen 8.3 per cent in the year to the end of June, the tenth consecutive month premiums have risen.

The increase over the past year has reversed the trend of falling premiums that initially followed the Government’s introduction of new guidelines governing personal injuries awards.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said despite “pleading” for the new rules to be put in place, car insurers have failed to meet their end of the bargain by dropping premiums.

READ MORE

“That legislation is now in place since 2021,” Mr Doherty said. “It has cut awards by 25 per cent to 40 per cent. But what we’ve seen is premiums starting to increase again. At the same time, we see corporate profits reported by the insurance industry increasing by between 12 and 14 per cent despite the industry telling us they would pass on, euro for euro, the savings and that they were only looking for a 5 per cent profit margin.”

Mr Doherty said Sinn Féin wants the insurance industry to comply with rules already in place in Britain and Northern Ireland. The Judicial Council Amendment Bill, which Mr Doherty first introduced in 2021 and the Oireachtas finance committee has agreed to debate after the Dáil recess in September, would force insurers to publish audited accounts detailing the impact of the awards guidelines on insurance costs.

At least once a year, the Central Bank would then present a report to the minister for finance and the Oireachtas detailing the information gathered from the accounts about the amounts insurers paid out for claims over the period and the premiums received.

Insurance Ireland has been approached for comment.

Mr Doherty said the Government has “frustrated” the legislation and a money message is required before the bill can be debated in September.

Some 95 per cent of respondents to the Sinn Féin survey indicated their car insurance premiums had increased over the past 12 months, with almost half seeing increases of between €100 and 200 over that time. Almost a quarter said their premiums had not increased while 17 per cent saw hikes of between €200 and €300 and 12 per cent grappling with increases of more than €300.

Figures published by the Central Bank last December pointed to a 25 per cent increase in the cost of motor insurance claims in 2022 amid a spike in damage costs as crash rates and inflation rose following the pandemic. FBD, the only indigenous insurer in the Irish market, said in August last year that its motor premiums increased by 1.7 per cent in the first half of the year, “reflecting the increasing cost of motor damage claims, driven by increases in labour, parts and paint costs, with newer, more technologically advanced vehicles costing more to repair”.