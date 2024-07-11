Irish AI start-ups receive €100,000 each in pre-seed investment

Photographed at the announcement that Growing Capital is making a €200k Pre-Seed Investment across two Irish AI start-ups are from left to right: Gianni Matera, managing director at Growing Capital, Luca Marchesotti, founder of Risso AI, Peter Horvath, founder of Persuva AI and Julian Seymour, Head of Acceleration at Furthr.

Two AI-focused Irish start-ups, Risso AI and Persuva AI, have been awarded €100,000 each in pre-seed investment to help further development of their respective platforms.

Risso AI uses the technology to monitor noise pollution, while Persuva AI creates audience-specific ad copy.

The funding comes from Growing Capital, an early-stage investment firm that supports start-ups rooted in Ireland.

Both previously raised €100,000 each from Enterprise Ireland’s Pre-Seed Start Fund (PSSF), bringing their total funding for this round to €200,000 apiece. The EI fund helps companies achieve technical and commercial milestones necessary for future seed funding.

“The financial supports we have now received from both Enterprise Ireland and Growing Capital are critical to validating and bringing our exciting product to market, progressing our business plans, while accelerating our growth and ambition to succeed in global markets,” said Risso AI founder Luca Marchesotti.

The companies were also supported by business innovation centre Furthr.

The latest investments bring to four the number of pre-seed companies that Growing Capital has supported.

“These start-ups share a remarkable dedication to innovation, resilience, and a deep understanding of market dynamics,” said Growing Capital’s founder Gianni Matera. “We’ve chosen to invest in these ventures not just for their promising ideas, but for the passionate teams driving them forward and their unwavering commitment to solving real-world problems.”