Newly merged packaging giant Smurfit Westrock begins trading on Wall Street

The newly merged packaging giant Smurfit Westrock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

The former Smurfit Kappa’s $24 billion (€22.4 billion) merger with US-based WestRock was given the green light in recent weeks, which paved the way for the creation of the world’s biggest paper packaging company.

The Irish cardboard box-making group received clearance from the High Court in Dublin for what was essentially a takeover of WestRock through a so-called scheme of arrangement.

Smurfit Kappa shareholders own 50.4 per cent of the enlarged group, which is now known as Smurfit WestRock.

The group has moved its primary stock market listing from London to the New York Stock Exchange, although it has retained a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange.

It remains headquartered in Dublin and is led by Tony Smurfit and Ken Bowles, who was previously chief financial officer of Smurfit Kappa.

The Irish delisting ended Smurfit Kappa’s association with the Dublin market, which stretched back to 1964, albeit with a gap in the in the 2000s when the company was owned by private equity investors.

“Combining Smurfit Kappa and WestRock creates a world-leading sustainable packaging player, bringing together a tremendous depth of experience and expertise from both companies,” said Mr Smurfit on Monday.

“We believe that this combination has created the go-to leader and partner of choice in sustainable packaging. I’m proud to be chosen to lead this great team of people.”

Mr Bowles added: “The shareholders of both Smurfit Kappa and WestRock have overwhelmingly supported our combination. Smurfit Westrock has a unique geographic footprint and through our industry-leading applications, an unparalleled ability to provide value for our customers.”