200 jobs to be lost at BD factory in Drogheda, Co Louth

Two hundred jobs are to be lost with the closure of the BD medical technology plant in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Workers at the factory, which was established in 1964, were told of the decision on Wednesday.

A spokesman said it was the culmination of a global supply chain review and the closure would be finalised by the end of 2026.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) describes itself as one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world.

“It’s no reflection on the work the people in Drogheda have been doing. It’s very much a manufacturing decision,” the spokesman said.

The company said it remained committed to Ireland and the move would not effect on any of its other sites.

It is understood the total job loss number will include 60 roles previously announced.

BD is to work with the IDA to consider the future of the physical plant in Drogheda.

In a statement, the company said it continuously reviews its global manufacturing and supply chain network to ensure efficiency.

“As a result of a recent review, a decision has been taken to gradually wind down operations at BD’s Drogheda plant over the next two and a half years. This will unfortunately potentially result in the loss of around 200 jobs,” it said.

“As a responsible business, we have to ensure that all of our operations are efficient and that our resources are allocated in the most effective manner possible.”

Drogheda Labour TD Ged Nash criticised the move which he described as a “massive blow” to the employees and the north eastern town.

“It will now lose it’s only large-scale IDA-backed manufacturing company. This Government and its agencies are asleep at the wheel when it comes to investment in Drogheda.”