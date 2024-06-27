Google plans major data centre expansion in Dublin

Google is planning to extend its data centre operations at its Grange Castle site. File photograph: Collins Photos

Google is planning to extend its data centre operations in Ireland, with an expansion of its existing centre in Dublin.

The company wants to build a 72,400 sq m data storage facility at its Grange Castle site, which will include data halls, offices, staff facilities and other support services. The application also includes the creation of a new active travel route to connect Grange Castle Business Park South and Profile Park Road. The plans have been published in the national press.

“We have issued the formal notice that we will be submitting a planning application to expand our existing data centre in Ireland,” a spokesperson for the company said. “This application reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the growing demand for our services and supporting Ireland’s digital economy.”

Grange Castle, which officially opened in 2016, houses servers that run some of Google’s main products including Gmail, Google Maps and its search engine.

The company first announced plans to build a European data centre in Dublin in September, 2011, investing €75 million to convert a warehouse in West Dublin into an energy-efficient data centre. Since then, it has spent more than €500 million in building and operating data centres in Dublin, including a €150 million project in 2018.

Grange Castle is home to a number of other high profile tech companies’ data centres, including Microsoft.