Learnosity to create 20 jobs in Dublin

Learnosity chief executive Gavin Cooney said the company would use some of the proceeds from the new investment to target additional markets beyond K-12 education.

Dublin-based Learnosity is to create 20 jobs in Dublin as part of a new investment in artificial intelligence to drive innovation in education technology.

The project will create roles across research and development for data scientists, product managers, prompt engineers and software engineers, with the new jobs taping into home-grown talent in Dublin.

“We want to nurture the next generation of Irish AI experts who can lead the charge in revolutionising edtech. Through this initiative, we’re creating Irish-based jobs for the next generation of Irish talent and helping to make Ireland synonymous with AI innovation,” said chief executive Gavin Cooney.

“We see this as an opportunity to lead by example – to show how AI can create opportunities when guided by an ethical compass. Too often, the benefits of new technology advancements are only truly available to the largest companies and never make it into the hands of educators and students who need them most. We plan to change that.”

Founded in 2007 by Mr Cooney and Mark Lynch, Learnosity specialises in building online assessment and learning products, and now serves more than 40 million users globally.

The news of its expansion was welcomed by Minister for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne.

“It is a wonderful vote of confidence in Ireland’s tech sector and the attractive environment that the Government has created,” he said.