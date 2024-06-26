Irish digital agency Granite Digital plots US expansion

Irish digital agency Granite Digital has announced new plans for its US expansion, creating 50 jobs in New York in the next two or three years as it pushes for new business.

The move comes following the company’s acquisition of a majority stake in New York-based creative agency LCM247 just over a year ago. Among the new roles are positions in software engineering, AI-focused data science, analytics and Customer Experience, among others.

The company did not put a value on the investment, although it previously committed to investing €1 million into its US venture.

“This strategic investment enables us to fill a crucial gap in the market, particularly in B2B enterprise support,” said Robert Carpenter, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Granite Digital. “Our global clients are asking us to expand our presence into the US. This expanded presence in New York allows us to better serve our clients and expand our offerings, enabling US-based and global businesses to leverage the best European digital marketing, security, and compliance standards.”

Granite has also strengthened its US management team, with Oran Bambrick appointed as vice-president of US operations. The company has also appointed New York-based marketing expert Margaret Molloy as an adviser to the board.

Founded in 2008, Granite Digital provides digital solutions in areas such as strategy, web design, web development, digital marketing and search engine optimisation, along with intelligent solutions that use AI, machine learning, next-generation platforms such as blockchain and managed hosting to its customers. It has more than 1,200 organisations in its client list, including big companies such as Red Bull, Intel, Pepsi, Medtronic and Audi, alongside CBRE, Zoom-owned Workvivo, Concentrix and Google Cloud.

The company has been on an acquisition spree in the past few years, buying services firm Continuum, Dublin-based Willows Consulting, Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy.