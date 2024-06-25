The Royal Irish Automobile Club plans to seek an investment partner to develop the air rights above its car park, adjoining 34 Dawson Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: © Fran Veale for The Irish Times

The Royal Irish Automobile Club (RIAC) is set to appoint an agent to identify an investor who would partner with the club to redevelop its historic premises on Dawson Street in Dublin 2. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Aer Lingus and the pilots’ union Ialpa has agreed to attend the Labour Court on Tuesday in the latest bid to resolve a bitter pay dispute that has already disrupted the travel plans of thousands of passengers. Barry O’Halloran reports on the latest twist in this dispute.

Is it time to introduce an Irish version of the UK’s ISA savings scheme, with attendant tax incentives? Fiona Reddan examines how such a scheme might work for Irish savers. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In her weekly media column, Laura Slattery explains why Taylor Swift fans aren’t the only ones to suffer from set list envy.

READ MORE

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader is about to buy a home with her sister, and wonders if capital gains tax will apply if her current house is not sold at the same time she completes the transaction on the new property. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

After 75 years serving the local community in Monkstown village in Dublin, the family behind the popular corner shop Hewett Newsagents have closed the doors for the last time. Thelma (67) and David Hewett (78) ran the shop for the past 42 years and spoke with Colin Gleeson about their decision to close.

Should C&C listen to demands from an activist hedge fund for a sale? Cantillon offers a view.

A digital euro would combine the convenience of online payments with cash-like features, writes ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone in an opinion piece for The Irish Times.

In Me & My Money, Patricia Roberts, owner and manager of No 1 Pery Square in Limerick, tells Tony Clayton-Lea how she once bought a Prada bag for €1,400. “I tend to take the outlook that if you work hard, you should treat yourself now and again.”

Hardly any top Irish business leaders have set up rules for using artificial intelligence (AI) systems, even as the vast majority expect the technology to transform their business, a new survey from PwC has revealed. Peter Flanagan examines its results.

Nvidia’s astonishing gains – it’s up almost 40 per cent over the past month and 170 per cent this year – raise the question: are animal spirits driving stocks? Stocktake offers a view.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.