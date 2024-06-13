Smurfit Kappa chair signals shareholders have backed merger with WestRock

Smurfit Kappa chairman Irial Finan informed shareholders that the company has received overwhelming support from investors for its planned $25 billion-plus (€23 billion) merger with US peer WestRock

The company required approval from investors holding at least 75 per cent of the Irish cardboard box-maker’s stock by value. Mr Finan told an extraordinary general meeting (egm) on Thursday that the company had received proxy votes from holders of more than 75 per cent of the stock and that 99 per cent of these backed the deal.

The final results of a series of resolutions on the deal will be published later on Thursday.

The agreement to create Smurfit WestRock, the world’s largest cardboard box maker with about $34 billion of annual revenue was announced last September. The transaction is on track to close on July 5th and will see the enlarged group, Smurfit WestRock, dropping its Irish stock market quotation and a move of its main listing from London to New York.

Trading of the shares in Dublin will cease at the close of business on July 2nd.

WestRock is also holding a shareholder meeting on the deal on Thursday.