EasyJet says CEO Lundgren to step down next year

EasyJet said chief executive Johan Lundgren will step down in early 2025 as it reported a bigger than expected first-half loss on Thursday ahead of a busy summer season.

Lundgren, who has helped to lead the airline out of its pandemic debt and has grown the holiday business, will be succeeded by chief financial officer Kenton Jarvis.

The company reported a headline pretax loss of £350 million (€407.8 million), compared with an expected loss of £340 million, according to an LSEG analyst poll. Losses were £392 million a year earlier.

“We are now absolutely focused on another record summer which is expected to deliver strong FY24 earnings growth and are on track to achieve our medium term targets,” Lundgren said in a statement. --Reuters

