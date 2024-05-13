Intel in ‘advanced talks’ over $11bn funding for new Irish facility

Intel opened its most advanced semiconductor factory in the world in Leixlip last year. Photograph: Getty Images

Intel is said to be in “advanced talks” with Apollo Global Management to provide more than $11 billion (€10 billion) to help fund the development of a new microchip production facility in Ireland.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the two companies are in exclusive talks for a deal that could come together in the coming weeks, “assuming the plans don’t get derailed”.

A spokesperson for Intel Ireland was immediately available to comment on the report, which follows recent stories indicating the global technology giant was looking for funding from various sources for the project.

The Wall Street Journal reported “a number of alternative-investment firms, including KKR and infrastructure investor Stonepeak, had also been in the running before Apollo recently pulled ahead.”

Last year, Intel opened its most advanced chip manufacturing facility worldwide at its Leixlip campus, doubling manufacturing capacity in Ireland.