Holland & Barrett eyes Irish expansion

Holland & Barrett has invested €7m in its Irish expansion over the last two years as the UK-headquartered health and wellbeing goods retailer hopes to open more stores across the Republic, the Sunday Independent reports. Adam Moore, director of stores in Ireland at Holland & Barrett, said the investment had helped the business hit double-digit growth in 2023. He said the retailer is currently in negotiations about potentially opening up more stores over the next 12 months. He said the number of store openings could be “more than 10″.

Winthrop founder eyes hospitality sector

Barry English is moving into the hotel and leisure sector, The Sunday Times reports, using some of the money reaped from his data centre construction business Winthrop Technologies. The businessman, who sold a majority stake of his Winthrop Technologies business to Blackstone last month, has invested in a hotel, set up a yacht chartering business and bought a hotel consultancy firm, documents filed with the Companies Office show. He also bought the Trim Castle hotel last year.

Ireland may need a lot more homes than previously thought

Ireland could need as many as 80,000 new homes per year for the next 25 years, according to the Housing Commission, the Business Post reports. The commission submitted its study to Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien last week, the newspaper says. The housing requirement would be needed if Ireland’s population spiked under the most extreme scenario outlined in the report.